Technology

Apple starts rolling iOS 16.2 beta for developers

A file photo of the Apple logo

A file photo of the Apple logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Apple on Tuesday started rolling out the iOS 16.2 beta for developers. It came just a day after the California-based company rolled out the iOS 16.1 stable update to the world.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

Apple has started giving the selected beta testers iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, macOS Ventura 13.1 and watchOS 9.2. The developers can check the status in the Settings app having the build number 20C5032e.

Apple, during the WWDC 2022 in June, teased some of its new apps that could be the part of 16.2 beta. Freeform is one such app that is expected to bring some productivity changes. It is said that Freeform can support text, media and file insertion, doodling and much more in iPad.

Changes are also expected in the SharePlay and State Manager with the iOS 16.2 beta. The proposed iOS update is expected to fix the animated layout to support a 120Hz refresh rate in the ProMotion displays.

Apple’s new iOS 16.2 beta is under trial and the final rollout might be different. Once the testing is completed, the stable iOS 16.2 update can be rolled to devices across the world.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
technology (general)
World
Related Articles
Apple iPhone 14 Pro: Diverse and dynamic
Apple cuts production of its newly launched iPhone 14 Plus: Report
Taiwan and U.S. tensions with China pose 'serious' challenges for chip industry
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 26, 2022 12:19:26 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/apple-rolling-ios-162-beta-developers-tech-development-settings-app-freeform/article66056157.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY