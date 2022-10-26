Apple starts rolling iOS 16.2 beta for developers

Currently, iOS 16.1 is running across Apple devices

Apple on Tuesday started rolling out the iOS 16.2 beta for developers. It came just a day after the California-based company rolled out the iOS 16.1 stable update to the world.

Apple has started giving the selected beta testers iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, macOS Ventura 13.1 and watchOS 9.2. The developers can check the status in the Settings app having the build number 20C5032e.

Apple, during the WWDC 2022 in June, teased some of its new apps that could be the part of 16.2 beta. Freeform is one such app that is expected to bring some productivity changes. It is said that Freeform can support text, media and file insertion, doodling and much more in iPad.

Changes are also expected in the SharePlay and State Manager with the iOS 16.2 beta. The proposed iOS update is expected to fix the animated layout to support a 120Hz refresh rate in the ProMotion displays.

Apple’s new iOS 16.2 beta is under trial and the final rollout might be different. Once the testing is completed, the stable iOS 16.2 update can be rolled to devices across the world.