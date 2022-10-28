Apple may ditch clicky physical buttons in iPhone 15 Pro models: report

Apple is expected to bring solid state power and volume buttons with the iPhone 15 Pro models

Apple may be planning to replace the physical clickable buttons in its iPhone 15 Pro models, according to a report by 9to5mac.

With the change, the physical, mechanical buttons currently used in the 14 Pro models will make way for solid state buttons.

However, the non-Pro models in the 15 lineup are expected to continue with mechanical buttons.

The solid-state buttons are expected to rely on Apple’s taptic engine vibrations to simulate the feeling of clicking.

The number of taptic engines within the 15 Pro models are therefore expected to increase to enable the change.

Solid-state home buttons have been in use since physical home button on the iPhone 7 were replaced to improve durability.

Solid state buttons have also been in use on the trackpads in Apple’s laptops that rely on pressure and haptics to simulate the feeling of clicking a physical button.