GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Russian antitrust agency complains to Apple over users' limited payment services

Russia’s antitrust agency said it had written to Apple, asking the U.S. tech giant to explain why Russian users do not have access to full functionality of banking and payment services

April 04, 2024 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - LONDON

Reuters
Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) has fined Apple around $26 million in the last two years.

Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) has fined Apple around $26 million in the last two years. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Russia's antitrust agency on Thursday said it had written to Apple, asking the U.S. tech giant to explain why Russian users of Apple devices do not have access to full functionality of banking and payment services.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside U.S. business hours.

Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) has fined Apple around $26 million in the last two years related to what it described as Apple's abuse of its dominant position concerning the mobile apps market and in-app payments.

Apple has previously "respectfully disagreed" with a FAS ruling that Apple's distribution of apps through its iOS operating system gave its own products a competitive advantage.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The FAS said most Russian banks had been removed from the App Store and that Apple was not letting users install apps from anywhere but the App Store, making it impossible for Russian banks and contactless services to function.

Apple working on personal robot that can follow people around their homes: Report

"The company's actions contain signs of violation of antimonopoly legislation," the FAS said in a statement. "The service sent a letter to the company about the need to submit a detailed, motivated position on this issue to the agency."

Apple last month made a major concession in its battle to protect the dominance of its App Store on iPhones and other devices in Europe, saying developers would be free to distribute their apps directly to consumers. The changes were made to comply with the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA).

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.