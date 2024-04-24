GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Apple’s next launch event is scheduled for May 7

Apple has officially announced that its upcoming ‘Let loose’ launch event will be held on May 7 at 7 AM PT.(7.30 PM IST). 

April 24, 2024 12:19 pm | Updated 12:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Apple’s next launch event is scheduled for May 7.

Apple’s next launch event is scheduled for May 7. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Apple has officially announced that its upcoming launch event will be held on May 7 at 7 AM PT.(7.30 PM IST). As part of a post on X, Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote “Pencil us in for May 7!”.

According to a report published by Bloomberg, Apple suppliers have already started ramping up the manufacturing of new iPads, with a launch planned in early May. Apple will reportedly launch revamped versions of the iPad Pro and iPad Air. 

Apple App Store to get retro game emulators

As per reportthe new iPad Pro models will get sharper new OLED displays, M3 chip along with redesigned versions of the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil. The new iPad Air is expected to feature a 12.9-inch screen option. Apple’s upcoming event could mark the end of an approximately 18-month hiatus since the previous launch of iPads. 

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.