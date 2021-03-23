Apple fined in Brazil for removing chargers from iPhone12 box

Consumers also accused Apple for its misleading advertising policies

A Brazilian consumer protection regulator fined Apple for not including a charger in the iPhone 12 box.

Procon-SP, the Brazilian consumer protection regulator based in Sao Paulo, fined the Cupertino-based company about $2 million for selling the device without charger, misleading advertising, and unfair terms, 9to5 mac reported.

“Apple needs to understand that in Brazil there are solid consumer protection laws and institutions. It needs to respect these laws and these institutions,” said Fernando Capez, executive director at Procon-SP.

However, this is not the first time the regulator challenged Apple’s policies. Last October, it questioned the iPhone maker’s new policy of not shipping a charger with the iPhone 12. The agency said that Apple could not demonstrate its so-called environmental gains from the new policy.

Procon-SP also questioned Apple’s pricing strategies in Brazil. While the iPhone 12 mini costs $729 in the U.S., in Brazil the same phone is around $1,200. When Apple introduced the iPhone 11 back in 2019, it was priced at $799, while in Brazil it cost around $1,200, 9to5 mac said in report.

The regulator highlighted other problems with Apple like iOS update issues that some users reported about functions in their iPhones after updating the software. It said Apple did not help the resolve.

Apple also exempts itself from all legal and implicit guarantees, and against hidden or not apparent defects, according to Procon-SP.

Consumers also accused Apple for its misleading advertising policies. iPhone 11 Pro consumers complained that Apple didn’t repair their phones after problems with water, despite putting up ads to do so.