Samsung does an Apple, removes in-box chargers

Just three months after its rival Apple announced iPhone 12 smartphones will be shipped without chargers, Samsung says it too will cancel earphones and in-box chargers for new Galaxy S21. The South Korean smartphone maker is also planning to gradually phase out in-box accessories from its future mobiles.
"We are transitioning to removal of the charger plug and earphones in our latest line of Galaxy smartphones," Samsung said in a statement.
Samsung claims not including charging plugs and earphones in the device’s package may reduce environmental issues and promote better recycling habits among users.
Also, the continued use of USB-C type charging ports in many smartphones, makes older chargers compatible with the latest Galaxy models.
The South Korean company said that its existing Galaxy users are reusing their phone’s accessories, and so a new charger is unnecessary.
Samsung is also planning to expand its sale of ‘S-Pen’ across additional device categories in the future. It has already committed to expand the accessory to Galaxy S21 Ultra.
