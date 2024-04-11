GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Apple alerts users in India and 91 countries of potential spyware attack: Report

Apple is expected to notify users in India and 91 other countries about a potential “mercenary spyware” attack attempt on their devices.

April 11, 2024 10:21 am | Updated 10:24 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Apple alerts users in India of potential spyware attack

Apple alerts users in India of potential spyware attack | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Apple is expected to notify users in India and 91 other countries about a potential “mercenary spyware” attack attempt on their devices, as per a report published by The Economic Times on Thursday. The attack, detected by Apple, was reporterdly aimed at gaining unlawful access to iPhones.

Mercenary spyware attacks, such as those involving Pegasus from the NSO Group, are considered exceptionally rare and sophisticated compared to regular cybercriminal activity or consumer malware, according to a threat notification mail by Apple.

In the notification, Apple informs users that their devices are being targeted by a mercenary spyware attack attempting to remotely compromise their iPhones associated with a specific Apple ID. The company urges users to take the warning seriously, as these attacks are likely targeting individuals based on who they are or what they do.

Apple has updated its support page to provide tips for users who may have been targeted by the mercenary spyware attack. The threat notifications are designed to inform and assist users who may have been individually targeted by such attacks.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

This is the second round of threat notifications sent by Apple globally. In October 2023, Apple sent similar notifications to users in several countries, including India, warning them of a “state-sponsored” attack on their devices.

technology (general) / cyber crime

