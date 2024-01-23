GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sanction imposed on a hacker who released Australian health insurer client data

A Russian national has been sanctioned by the Australian government for his role in a cyber attack which compromised the personal details of more than 10 million Australians

January 23, 2024 11:22 am | Updated 11:22 am IST - SYDNEY

AP
In October 2022, client data from Medibank, Australia’s largest health insurer, was released by an extortionist [File]

In October 2022, client data from Medibank, Australia’s largest health insurer, was released by an extortionist [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A Russian national has been sanctioned by the Australian government for his role in a cyber attack that compromised the personal information of more than 10 million Australians.

In October 2022, client data from Medibank, Australia’s largest health insurer, was released by an extortionist, including details of HIV diagnoses and drug abuse treatments, after the company refused to pay a ransom for the personal records of current and former customers.

On Tuesday, the Australian government imposed its cyber sanction powers for the first time against Aleksandr Ermakov after Australian Federal Police and intelligence agencies, with support from undisclosed ‘global partners’ made the link between the Russian citizen and the cyber attack.

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said the sanctions imposed are part of Australia’s efforts to expose cyber criminals and debilitate groups engaging in cyber attacks.

ALSO READ
Australia goes on cyber offensive with sweeping resilience plan

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“In our current strategic circumstances we continue to see governments, critical infrastructure, businesses and households in Australia targeted by malicious cyber actors," Marles said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We continue to work with our friends and partners around the world to ensure cyber criminals are held to account for their actions and we will relentlessly pursue activities which disrupt their capability to target Australians in the cyber space.”

This sanction makes it a criminal offence, punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment, to provide assets to Ermakov, or to use or deal with his assets, including through cryptocurrency wallets or ransomware payments.

Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong said the sanction sends a clear message to cyber criminals.

“There are costs and consequences for targeting Australia and targeting Australians,” she said in a statement.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Australia

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.