HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AMD announces new generative AI capabilities for Microsoft customers at Ignite developers conference

AMD showcased AMD Instinct MI300X accelerator, AMD EPYC CPUs and AMD Ryzen CPUs with AI engines at Microsoft’s annual Ignite developers conference

November 16, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
AMD and Microsoft featured how AMD products, including the upcoming AMD Instinct MI300X accelerator, AMD EPYC CPUs and AMD Ryzen CPUs.

AMD and Microsoft featured how AMD products, including the upcoming AMD Instinct MI300X accelerator, AMD EPYC CPUs and AMD Ryzen CPUs. | Photo Credit: Reuters

AMD and Microsoft featured how AMD products, including the upcoming AMD Instinct MI300X accelerator, AMD EPYC CPUs and AMD Ryzen CPUs with AI engines, will enable new services and compute capabilities across cloud and generative AI, Confidential Computing, and Cloud Computing at Microsoft’s annual Ignite developers conference.

Key announcements at the event included the use AMD Instinct MI300X in Azure, making it the first cloud service to use the new Virtual Machine (VMs). This will allow Azure to support AI innovation for enterprises everywhere giving customers more choice in efficiency and scalability, the company said in a release.

Microsoft will also use the fourth Gen AMD EPYC processors to run a new generation of general purpose, memory-intensive and compute-optimized VMs. This will provide up to 20% better performance for general purpose and memory-intensive VMs and up to two times the CPU performance for compute-optimised VMs compared to the previous generation.

ALSO READ
Nvidia upgrades flagship chip to handle bigger AI systems

AMD also showcased its Ryzen AI, a dedicated AI accelerator available on x86 processor. The company further shared that with over 50 systems available now with Ryzen 7000 Series processors with Ryzen AI built in, there are millions of AMD AI PCs available in market.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Additionally, AMD also highlighted the Azure NGads V620 series, which is now available for general use. The announcements come alongside Microsoft introducing its own custom-designed AI chip, joining other big tech firms, that faced with the high cost of delivering AI services are bringing key technologies in-house.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / semiconductors and active components / emerging technologies / World / business (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.