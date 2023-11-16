AMD announces new generative AI capabilities for Microsoft customers at Ignite developers conference

November 16, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST

AMD and Microsoft featured how AMD products, including the upcoming AMD Instinct MI300X accelerator, AMD EPYC CPUs and AMD Ryzen CPUs with AI engines, will enable new services and compute capabilities across cloud and generative AI, Confidential Computing, and Cloud Computing at Microsoft’s annual Ignite developers conference.

Key announcements at the event included the use AMD Instinct MI300X in Azure, making it the first cloud service to use the new Virtual Machine (VMs). This will allow Azure to support AI innovation for enterprises everywhere giving customers more choice in efficiency and scalability, the company said in a release.

Microsoft will also use the fourth Gen AMD EPYC processors to run a new generation of general purpose, memory-intensive and compute-optimized VMs. This will provide up to 20% better performance for general purpose and memory-intensive VMs and up to two times the CPU performance for compute-optimised VMs compared to the previous generation.

AMD also showcased its Ryzen AI, a dedicated AI accelerator available on x86 processor. The company further shared that with over 50 systems available now with Ryzen 7000 Series processors with Ryzen AI built in, there are millions of AMD AI PCs available in market.

Additionally, AMD also highlighted the Azure NGads V620 series, which is now available for general use. The announcements come alongside Microsoft introducing its own custom-designed AI chip, joining other big tech firms, that faced with the high cost of delivering AI services are bringing key technologies in-house.