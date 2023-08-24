HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Netflix signups remain high, fuelled by password-sharing crackdown: Report

Signups for Netflix in the United States remain elevated after the video-streaming pioneer's crackdown on shared passwords came into effect in May

August 24, 2023 10:45 am | Updated 10:45 am IST

Reuters
“Love is sharing a password,” Netflix had posted on X before changing its stance [File]

“Love is sharing a password,” Netflix had posted on X before changing its stance [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Signups for Netflix in the United States remain elevated despite a fall from June's record high after the video-streaming pioneer's crackdown on shared passwords came into effect in May, according to data from research firm Antenna.

"Love is sharing a password," Netflix had posted on X - then known as Twitter - in 2017, but its global crackdown on password-sharing hinted at its strategy to open new revenue streams in a saturating, competitive market.

ALSO READ
Jio announces prepaid plan with added Netflix subscription

Attracting new subscribers and retaining old ones has become a tough task in the last few years as customers now have a surfeit of options - Walt Disney's streaming service, Amazon.com's Amazon Prime Video and Warner Bros Discovery's Max, among others.

Netflix's shares rose 1.7% in early trading.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Wall Street had raised concerns that password-sharing could mute subscriber growth. However, Netflix's crackdown managed to reinvigorate its user additions.

The video-streaming company's gross subscriber additions fell by 25.7% in July over the prior month, after signups more than doubled in June, Antenna said. But its 2.6 million gross additions in July were overall elevated when compared to the normal, it added.

Netflix had said last year it was going to limit account-sharing and was testing various approaches in some markets.

ALSO READ
Netflix to charge an additional $8 month for viewers living outside U.S. subscribers' households

The company estimated that more than 100 million households had shared their log-in credentials with friends and family outside their homes. This has led analysts to expect that about 50 million users will ultimately create their own accounts.

Around 23% of users who signed up in July chose the cheaper ad-supported Netflix plan - the highest since the plan was launched in November - an increase of 4 percentage points from a month earlier, Antenna said.

The research firm sources its streaming data from transaction records such as online purchase receipts and banking information.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / entertainment (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.