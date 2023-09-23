HamberMenu
Amazon to start showing ads in Prime Video from 2024  

Amazon will start showing ads in Prime Video starting in 2024, with an ad-free option being made available at a higher price  

September 23, 2023 11:56 am | Updated 11:56 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Amazon announced it will start placing “limited advertisements” in TV shows and movies on its Prime Video streaming platform.  

Amazon announced it will start placing “limited advertisements” in TV shows and movies on its Prime Video streaming platform.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Amazon announced it will start placing “limited advertisements” in TV shows and movies on its Prime Video streaming platform.

The company will retain an ad-free trier; however, it will cost an additional $2.99 per month in the U.S. Prices for other countries will be shared later, the company said.

“We aim to have meaningful fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers”, the company said in a blog post.

Ads will first be introduced in the U.S., UK, Germany, and Canada on an unmentioned date in “early 2024,” with France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, and Australia to follow later that year.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The announcement comes as streaming rivals Netflix and Walt Disney also rolled out similar measures to make up for a slowdown in subscriber growth.

