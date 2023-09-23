HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

FTC to file antitrust case against Amazon as soon as Tuesday

The Federal Trade Commission will file a long-awaited antitrust lawsuit against Amazon in federal court as soon as Tuesday.

September 23, 2023 09:19 am | Updated 09:19 am IST

Reuters
The Federal Trade Commission will file a long-awaited antitrust lawsuit against Amazon in federal court as soon as Tuesday.(File)

The Federal Trade Commission will file a long-awaited antitrust lawsuit against Amazon in federal court as soon as Tuesday.(File) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Federal Trade Commission will file a long-awaited antitrust lawsuit against Amazon in federal court as soon as Tuesday, Politico reported on Friday, kicking off the latest leg in the US effort to rein in the market power of Big Tech companies.

The legal action, which would follow federal lawsuits filed against Alphabet's Google and Meta's Facebook, has been expected after years of complaints that the big tech companies abused their dominance. Amazon.com, for example, has been accused of buying competitors to thwart competition and abusing third-party sellers on its platform, among other allegations.

ALSO READ
Google discussed dropping Broadcom as AI chips supplier: Report

The FTC has sent a draft complaint to the states trying to get them to sign on, a source told Reuters, a step that generally indicates a lawsuit is close to being filed.

Amazon did not immediately comment. The FTC declined to comment. The exact details of the pending lawsuit were not known.

The American tech giant has been criticized for allegedly favoring its own products and disfavoring outside sellers on its platform. The company has denied the allegations.

FTC chairperson Lina Khan authored a Yale Law Journal article in 2017, in which she said Amazon's structure and practices posed anticompetitive concerns and has escaped antitrust scrutiny. (Reporting by Urvi Dugar and Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Chizu Nomiyama)

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / antitrust issue

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.