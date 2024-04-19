Amazon Music gets ‘Maestro’ AI playlist generator feature 

April 19, 2024 02:27 pm | Updated 02:36 pm IST

Amazon Music launched its latest ‘Maestro” AI-based playlist generation feature on Tuesday. ‘Maestro’ will aid users in creating playlists by acting on prompts and using its AI prowess to compile playlists .

To begin using the feature, users need to enter a prompt or choose from one of the suggested ones. Maestro will allow you to include emojis, emotions, activities and sounds In your prompt

For instance, if users want to listen to a song with a certain effect, they can mention the same in their prompt and get a selection of songs with the very same effect. Users can then save the playlist and share it. Amazon has also cautioned users regarding occasional errors due to ‘Maestro’ still being in its initial phases. Additionally, the company is implementing measures to restrict offensive language and inappropriate prompts.

Maestro has started rolling out in beta to some Free, Prime, and Unlimited Amazon Music customers in the US on iOS and Android. While Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can listen to their playlists instantly and save for later, Prime members and ad-supported customers can listen to 30-second previews of their playlists before saving.

In India, there is no separate tier-based subscription model for Amazon Music. Users can get access to the service by subscribing to Amazon Prime. However, some benefits which are included as part of the company’s premium ‘Amazon Music Unlimited’ plan may not be available to users in India. “

Amazon has confirmed that the ‘Maestro’ feature will be rolling out for more users in the near feature. However, there is no confirmation regarding when the feature will be available to users in India. We will need to wait a while longer to know more.