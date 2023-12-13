Amazon launches AI-generated review highlight feature to simplify product selection

December 13, 2023 02:59 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST

Amazon on Tuesday launched AI-generated review highlights feature that provides a short paragraph on the product detail page highlighting its features and customer sentiment frequently mentioned across verified written reviews.

Currently, the AI-generated review highlights feature will be available only in English with more languages to follow, said Kishore Thota, Director, Shopping Experience, India & Emerging Markets, Amazon.

“We are actively exploring the expansion of this functionality to include all languages in the future,” he said.

The AI-generated feature enables buyers to determine whether a product aligns with their needs and expectations before delving into detailed reviews. It provides navigation to specific reviews that address particular product attributes, like the ease of use, performance or stability.

For sellers, this feature can help in educating customers about the products, helping them connect with the right buyers, added Thota.

“We will continue exploring opportunities to provide review highlights in more places throughout the shopping experience to make it easier for customers to discover and evaluate products,” said Thota.

“Our ultimate goal is to simplify the review submission process, combat fake reviews, introduce new content types, and utilize AI to highlight key insights, ensuring that customers can confidently navigate their purchase decisions,” he added.

Amazon uses both machine learning (ML) and human moderation to filter genuine reviews to keep the community safe.

To stop fake reviews, Thota said Amazon is investing in machine learning models to analyse data to detect risk, such as relations to other accounts, sign-in activity, review history, and any other unusual behavior.

“Our approach involves examining various elements, including footprints and behaviors, left behind during attempts to abuse the system. People often find inventive ways to exploit systems, so our vigilance is constant,” Thota said.

Amazon has expert investigators as well who use fraud-detection tools to analyse and prevent fake reviews from appearing on the marketplace.

Amazon removed 200 million fake reviews, worldwide, in 2020, he informed.