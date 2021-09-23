Alphabet’s laser-Internet sent 700TB of data with 99.9% availability

This is equivalent to watching a FIFA World Cup match in HD 270,000 times, in 20 days with 99.9% availability.

Alphabet's laser internet system is now providing light-speed connectivity from Brazzaville to Kinshasa across the Congo River.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Project Taara, Alphabet's wireless optical communications system has sent 700TB of data with 99.9% availability or when the system is up and running.

This is equivalent to watching a FIFA World Cup match in HD 270,000 times, in 20 days with 99.9% availability.

Separated by the Congo River, the world’s deepest and second fastest river, Brazzaville and Kinshasa are only 4.8 kilometers apart but connectivity is five times more expensive in Kinshasa because the fibre connection has to travel more than 400 kms to route around the river.

Alphabet reckons that Taara’s laser-based internet system will provide faster, more affordable connectivity to the 17 million people living in these cities.

Taara’s laser internet system uses narrow, invisible beams of light to deliver fiber-like speeds, Baris explained.

Alphabet claims that Taara's internet system has better tracking capabilities, automated environmental responses and better planning tools than traditional fiber that is helping it deliver reliable high-speed bandwidth to places that fiber can't reach.

Also Read | Researchers make Skype calls using underwater Wi-Fi

Better tracking capabilities mean that when Taara’s beam has been affected by haze, light rain,birds or monkeys, there is no service interruptions.

Taara’s terminals could automatically adjust to changes in the environment to maintain the precise connection.

Also Read | Bringing the Internet to everyone