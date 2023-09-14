HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Google parent Alphabet lays off hundreds from global recruitment team

Google parent Alphabet is laying off employees from its global recruiting team as the tech giant continues to slow hiring

September 14, 2023 10:24 am | Updated 10:24 am IST

Reuters
California-based Alphabet cut about 12,000 jobs in January, reducing its workforce by 6% [File]

California-based Alphabet cut about 12,000 jobs in January, reducing its workforce by 6% [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Google parent Alphabet is laying off employees from its global recruiting team as the tech giant continues to slow hiring, it said on Wednesday.

The company's decision to let go of a few hundred employees is not part of a wide-scale layoff and will retain a significant majority of the team for hiring critical roles. It will also help the workers search for roles within the company and elsewhere.

ALSO READ
Google lays off staff at Waze as it merges mapping products: Report

Alphabet is the first "Big Tech" company to lay off employees this quarter, after peers like Meta, Microsoft and Amazon downsized aggressively earlier in 2023 as a weak economy put an end to their pandemic-led hiring sprees.

California-based Alphabet cut about 12,000 jobs in January, reducing its workforce by 6%.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Layoffs in the U.S. rose more than threefold in August from July and nearly fourfold compared with a year ago, according to a report by employment firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that new claims for state unemployment benefits would rise by about 8% in the week ended September 9, after having fallen 13,000 to 216,000 in the prior seven-day period.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / job layoffs

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.