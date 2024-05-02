GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Airtel’s Xstream Play partners Sun NXT for content sharing in regional languages

Airtel Xstream customers can access Sun NXT content in Tamil to Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla and Marathi

May 02, 2024 01:33 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced that Airtel Xstream Play, an OTT aggregator service with over five million paid subscribers, has partnered with Sun NXT, a video streaming platform, owned and operated by the Sun TV Network, for content sharing in regional languages.

With this partnership, Airtel Xstream customers can access Sun NXT content including movies, exclusive series, TV shows, live TV, kid’s content in Tamil to Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla and Marathi. Users can get content from across 23 content apps on Airtel Xstream.

The partnership also offers the features of a single app, single subscription, single sign-in, unified content search and AI driven personalised curation for each user with users being able to access Airtel Xstream Play across devices including mobiles, tablets, laptops through the app or web and on large screens.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Some of the other apps on Airtel Xstream Play include Sony LIV, Lionsgate Play, Chaupal, Hoichoi, FanCode, ManoramaMax, ShemarooMe, Alt Balaji, Ultra, ErosNow, EPICon, Docubay, and Playflix amongst many others.

