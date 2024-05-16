GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AI firm Anthropic hires Instagram co-founder as product head

Anthropic has raised funding in five different rounds totalling to about $7.3 billion in the last year.

Published - May 16, 2024 04:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Instagram founders Mike Krieger (L) and Kevin Systrom attend the 16th annual Webby Awards in New York May, 21 2012.

FILE PHOTO: Instagram founders Mike Krieger (L) and Kevin Systrom attend the 16th annual Webby Awards in New York May, 21 2012. | Photo Credit: Reuters.

Instagram co-founder Mike Krieger will join AI firm Anthropic as their first chief product officer. Krieger will be overseeing the company’s product engineering, management and design efforts and help expand the reach of their AI chatbot Claude, the company said on Wednesday. 

Krieger, who during his time as chief technology officer at the Meta-owned app grew the platform to one billion users and handled an engineering team that had increased to more than 450 people. More recently, he went on to build the personalised news app Artifact along with the other co-founder of Instagram, Kevin Systrom. The app was acquired by Yahoo in April this year. 

Google-backed Anthropic releases Claude chatbot across Europe

“The team at Anthropic is exceptional, and I felt at home from my first conversations with them. Daniela, Dario, Jared and the team embody the combination of deep talent, high empathy, and pragmatism that I loved about the Instagram and Artifact teams I’ve had the fortune to work with,” Krieger stated while making the announcement on X. 

“Mike’s background in developing intuitive products and user experiences will be invaluable as we create new ways for people to interact with Claude, particularly in the workplace,” Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said in a statement.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Earlier this month, Anthropic announced its first enterprise offering and plans for its iOS app right after unveiling its new suite of AI models, Claude 3 in March. The most advanced version, Claude Opus outperformed its rival OpenAI’s GPT-4 and Google’s Gemini 1.0 Ultra thrusting the company in the spotlight. 

Anthropic has raised funding in five different rounds totalling to about $7.3 billion in the last year with Amazon making its biggest venture investment yet of $4 billion in the firm. 

technology (general) / internet / emerging technologies / Artificial Intelligence

