HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

'Welcome, buddy!' — contact established between Chandrayaan-2 orbiter and Chandrayaan-3 lander module

‘Welcome, buddy!’ Chandrayaan 2 orbiter welcomes Chandrayaan 3’s lander module

August 21, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

PTI
An illustration showing the soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the surface of the Moon. The spacecraft is set to land on August 23, 2023 around 6.04 p.m. IST. Photo: Twitter/@isro via PTI

An illustration showing the soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the surface of the Moon. The spacecraft is set to land on August 23, 2023 around 6.04 p.m. IST. Photo: Twitter/@isro via PTI

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on August 21 said a two-way communication between the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter and Chandrayaan-3’s Lunar Module has been established.

Also read: Chandrayaan-3 | How NASA, ESA will support ISRO during the Moon landing on August 23

“‘Welcome, buddy!’ Ch-2 orbiter formally welcomed Ch-3 LM. Two-way communication between the two is established. MOX [Mission Operations Complex] has now more routes to reach the LM,” the national space agency said in a post on ‘X’.

A view of the moon as viewed by the Chandrayaan-3 lander during Lunar Orbit Insertion on August 5, 2023 in this screengrab from a video released August 6, 2023. Photo: ISRO via Reuters

A view of the moon as viewed by the Chandrayaan-3 lander during Lunar Orbit Insertion on August 5, 2023 in this screengrab from a video released August 6, 2023. Photo: ISRO via Reuters

The ISRO said on August 20 the lander module of Chandrayaan-3, the third lunar mission of India, is expected to touch down on the surface of the Moon around 6.04 p.m. on August 23.

The MOX (Mission Operations Complex) is located at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru.

The ISRO also said, in an update, that the live telecast of the landing event will begin at 5.20 p.m. on August 23.

The Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft comprising orbiter, lander and rover was launched in 2019. The lander with a rover in its belly crashed into the Moon’s surface, failing in its mission to achieve a soft-landing.

The ISRO said in 2019 that due to the precise launch and orbital manoeuvres, the mission life of the orbiter is increased to seven years.

Watch | Data Point: How tough is it to land Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander on the moon?
Related Topics

space programme / scientific institutions

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.