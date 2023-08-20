HamberMenu
Chandrayaan-3 | Lander Module to touch down on Moon on August 23 evening: ISRO

Earlier on August 20, the ISRO performed the second and final deebost of the Lander Module to reduce the Lander Module to 25 km x 134 km

August 20, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
An illustration showing ISRO’s ‘Chandrayaan-3’ after the orbit of Landing Module (LM) was successfully reduced to 25 km x 134 km.

An illustration showing ISRO’s ‘Chandrayaan-3’ after the orbit of Landing Module (LM) was successfully reduced to 25 km x 134 km. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Lander Module of India’s third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is set to touch down on the Moon on August 23 around 6.04 p.m. IST, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on August 20.

The powered descent is expected to commence at 5.45 p.m. on the designated day.

Also read | ISRO one step away from landing on Moon as Lander Module completes second deboost operation  

Earlier on August 20, the ISRO performed the second and final deebost of the Lander Module to reduce the Lander Module to 25 km x 134 km.

“Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The second and final deboosting operation has successfully reduced the LM orbit to 25 km x 134 km,” said the ISRO after the deebost of the Lander Module.

The ISRO said that the module would undergo internal checks and await the sun-rise at the designated landing site.

On August 18, the ISRO successfully performed the first deboosting operation that reduced its orbit to 113 km x 157 km. This was performed the day after the lander module separated from the propulsion module after a 34-day long journey towards the Moon.

