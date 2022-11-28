Watch | How are Narco and Polygraph tests conducted?

November 28, 2022 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST

Recently, a Delhi court has allowed the police to conduct a narco and polygraph test on Aaftab Poonawalla, the man accused of killing his live-in partner.

Over the years, investigation agencies have used the narco and polygraph test to get a clearer picture in cases where the evidence falls short.

First, let’s understand the Narco test and how it’s conducted.

The Narco test is also known as the narcoanalysis test. During the test, sodium pentothal is injected into the person’s body. Also known as the ‘truth serum’, this injection transports the accused to a hypnotic state.

In this state, it is believed, the accused is incapable of lying. But in India, the Narco analysis report is not admissible as primary evidence in the court.

A polygraph test is another form of physiological examination, but in this test, no substances are injected into the person’s body. Instead, instruments to measure blood pressure, pulse rate, breathing, sweat glands and blood flow is attached to the person. After this, he/she would have to answer some questions.

A numerical value is assigned to each response to calculate if the person is lying or telling the truth.