GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Amoeba
Premium

This week’s Sci-five is on amoeba.

March 14, 2024 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST

Arkatapa Basu

Q: Name the process through which amoeba use to collect food.

Amoeba keeps constantly changing by creating body extensions called pseudopods. It uses these extensions to collect food through phagocytosis. It is a cellular process for ingesting and eliminating particles larger than 0.5 μm in diameter.

Foraging

Phagocytosis

Pinocytosis

Endocytosis

A: 2

Q: What are the ‘false feet’ of amoeba called?

Pseudopods are finger-like projections that are developed during movement. Amoeba proteus stretches the pseudopods to extrude and rearrange the cell membrane. This is how the cell changes shape. The cytoplasm moves to fill the vacuum, which prompts the cell to move forward.

Brachyteles

Loxodonta

Psuedopods

Annelida

A: 3

Q: Apart from growing ‘false feet’, amoeba can also ___________.

Amoeboid cells have the capacity to regenerate after being cut into pieces. Each piece cut will regenerate and form a new amoeba. But if a fragment does not have its nuclear components, then it cannot regenerate.

Homeostatic

Photosynthesise

Acetylate

Regenerate

A: 4

Q: _________ vacoule is a unique organelle to amoeba.

The contractile vacuole is a built-in pumping mechanism in the amoeba. It’s located in the cytoplasm and controls the water inside the cell. The contractile vacuole contains excess water that helps eliminate waste and maintain a balance in the cell.

Contractile

Ventricle

Flagella

Plastids

A: 1

Q: How many base pairs does a genome of Amoeba proteus have?

The amoeba proteus has two hundred and ninety billion pairs, with a single base pair equivalent to one code of DNA. Thus, its genome is approximately a hundred times bigger than a human genome.

290-310 billion base pairs

670-750 million base pairs

60-90 billion base pairs

100-220 million base pairs

A: 1

Related Topics

science (general) / science (general) / The Hindu Quizzes

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.