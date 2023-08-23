HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Science Quiz | Twilight time – the world between worlds
Premium

August 23, 2023 11:15 am | Updated 11:15 am IST

Vasudevan Mukunth

Q: Twilight is the light visible above the horizon when the sun is below the horizon. It is civil twilight when the sun is 6º below the horizon; X twilight when 12º below; and astronomical twilight when 18º below. Name X.

A: Nautical twilight

Q: At astronomical twilight in the evening, Y becomes visible in the sky, and at astronomical twilight in the morning, Y becomes invisible. What is Y?

A: The faintest star visible to the naked eye

Q: An asura in Hindu mythology was slain by one of the avatars of Lord Vishnu at twilight because he had a boon that he couldn’t be slain at day or night. Name the asura.

A: Hiranyakashipu

Q: When the sun is setting behind you, the shadow that earth’s atmosphere casts will be in front of you, near the horizon. At civil twilight, this shadow has a faint pink border. It is sunlight diffracted in earth’s atmosphere. What is this pink belt called?

A: Belt of Venus

Q: During X (in Q1), the sunlight remaining in earth’s atmosphere has a deep blue shade – the result of ozone molecules absorbing light of other frequencies. The absorption is weak, so its effects are pronounced when light has to travel longer through the atmosphere, which happens at twilight. What effect is the absorption called?

A: Chappuis effect

Q: The red fox (Vulpes vulpes), seen here in the U.S. on March 21, 2018, is most active at twilight. What is the adjective that describes such animals?

A: Crepuscular

Related Topics

science (general) / science (general) / The Hindu Quizzes

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.