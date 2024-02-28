Daily Quiz | On Indian scientists and discoveries

1 / 6 | He was an Indian mathematician and physicist specializing in theoretical physics. He is best known for his work with Einstein. Name the scientist. What is the theory called? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Satyendra Nath Bose, Bose-Einstein condensate SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | This scientist pioneered the investigation of radio microwave optics, invented the crescograph and a crater on the moon was named in his honour. Identify him. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Jagadish Chandra Bose SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | Widely considered as the “father of the Indian nuclear programme”, this man was the founding director of the Atomic Energy Establishment, which was later renamed in his honour. Name the scientist. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Homi J. Bhabha SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | Regarded as the Father of Indian Chemistry, he is known for his contributions to the discovery of nitrite chemistry. Who was he? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Prafulla Chandra Ray SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | Name the Indian-origin scientists who have received the Nobel Prize in medicine, physics and chemistry. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : C.V. Raman, Har Gobind Khorana, Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar, Venki Ramakrishnan SHOW ANSWER