Something funky just happened near the sun’s north pole — why it matters

February 10, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST

What it is: Recently, the sun puzzled many scientists with a large prominence near its north pole. A prominence is like a flare but remains rooted on the sun’s surface. A chunk of it broke off and circled the Sun’s north pole like a vortex, space-weather forecaster Tamitha Skov tweeted. She included a video recorded by NASA’s Solar Dynamic Observatory, adding that the event’s “Implications for understanding the sun’s atmospheric dynamics above 55° here cannot be overstated”.

Talk about Polar Vortex! Material from a northern prominence just broke away from the main filament & is now circulating in a massive polar vortex around the north pole of our Star. Implications for understanding the Sun's atmospheric dynamics above 55° here cannot be overstated! pic.twitter.com/1SKhunaXvP — Dr. Tamitha Skov (@TamithaSkov) February 2, 2023

Why it matters: According to a report by Space.com, this type of solar activity has been observed at the 55º latitude every 11 years — the duration of each solar cycle. The solar magnetic field reverses itself over this cycle. While scientists are familiar with the ebb and flow of solar activity, why such flares erupt near this particular latitude every cycle has remained unanswered. In this particular event, scientists also observed a filament form a polar whirlwind for the first time.