HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Writing
Premium

This week’s Sci-Five quiz is on the history of writing.

October 11, 2023 04:30 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST

Arkatapa Basu

Q: To which ancient civilisation, can the first instance of writing be traced back to?

Mesopotamia was a region comprising many cultures over time speaking different languages. The earliest known writing was invented there around 3400 B.C.

Indus Valley Civilisation

Mesopotamian Civilisation

Egyptian Civilisation

Inca Civilisation

A: 2

Q: What were some of the earliest writing materials used in ancient China?

In ancient China, records of divination rituals were found carved into the surface of animal bones.

Papyrus

Animal bones

Metal plates

Stone tablets

A: 2

Q: Wax tablets were commonly used in ancient cultures?

Inscribed writing can also be found on wax tablets. Entering Greek and Roman culture via Egypt, wax tablets became one of the most commonly available writing materials throughout the region.

Chinese

Egyptian

Greek and Roman

Indian

A: 3

Q: The first evidence of writing with ink dates back to which ancient civilisation?

The first evidence of writing with ink comes from Egypt, almost as early as incised hieroglyphs (3200 BC).

Egyptian civilisation

Chinese civilisation

Greek civilisation

Indus Valley civilisation

A: 1

Q: What type of pen was commonly used for Arabic and Persian calligraphy?

Reeds have been made into pens for several thousands of years in the Middle East, the Indian subcontinent and Europe. The most reliable is the common reed, Phragmites australis from Iraq.

Quill pen

Metal pen

Bamboo pen

Reed pen

A: 4

Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / science (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.