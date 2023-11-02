Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Snow Leopards
1 / 5 | What is the scientific name of the snow leopard?
- Panthera leo
- Panthera onca
- Panthera uncia
- Panthera tigris
Snow Leopard also called Panthera uncia is a big cat in the genus Panthera native to the mountain ranges of Central and South Asia.Next
2 / 5 | Snow Leopards have been named ‘ghosts of the mountains’. Why?
- Their elusive nature
- The colour of their fur which helps them camouflage in the rocky terrain
- Solitary creatures
- All of the above
Snow leopards are sometimes called the “ghost of the mountains” because of their elusive nature. In addition to being very shy, the colouring of their coats makes them difficult to see against the snowy, rocky environment they live in. They are also solitary creatures and are very rarely spotted in pairs or groups.Next
3 / 5 | Snow leopards are crepuscular. What does this mean?
- They are most active at dawn and dusk
- They are most active during the day
- They are most active at night
- They are most active in the evening
Snow leopards are most active at dawn and dusk, which is called a “crepuscular activity pattern” by scientists.Next
4 / 5 | Apart from maintaining balance, what do snow leopards use their thick furry tail for?
- To attract mate
- To keep themselves warm
- To show their mood
- To use during hunting
Gifted with an unusually long tail, a snow leopard’s tail can grow to be 80-105cm long, which is thought to help with balance, as well as wrap around its body for added warmth.Next
5 / 5 | What are snow leopard spots called?
- Flashes
- Patches
- Rosettes
- Stripes
Like most leopards, snow leopards have spots which are called rosettes. These spots are unique to each snow leopard like fingerprints and help scientists and conservationists identify individual leopards.Next
RETAKE THE QUIZ
