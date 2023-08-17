Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Elephants
Elephants are seen on the edge of the forest at Pongara National Park, near Libreville, Gabon, October 16, 2021.
1 / 5 |
What do elephants do to protect themselves from the sun?
- Go underwater
- Fan themselves
- Cover themselves in dust
- Find shade under a tree
To counteract the damaging rays of the sun, elephants throw sand on themselves. When coming out of a bath in a river, elephants will often throw mud or clay on themselves as a layer of protection.Next
2 / 5 |
How many muscles are there in an elephant’s trunk?
- Over 100,000
- Over 40,000
- Over 120,000
- Over 10,000
Filled with over 40,000 muscles, an elephant’s trunk is powerful and extremely sensitive. Elephants use their prehensile trunks to smell, eat, breathe underwater, make sounds, clean themselves, and defend themselves.Next
3 / 5 |
Which part of the African elephant has evolved due to poaching and civil war?
New research has shown some of the elephants at Gorongosa National Park were naturally tuskless from 1977 to 1992. Researchers found that elephants who survived ivory poaching and civil war in Mozambique were descendants of elephants who did not have tusks.Next
4 / 5 |
The elephant is the national animal of which country?
- Mozambique
- Indonesia
- Cambodia
- Thailand
Elephants are the national animal of Thailand.Next
5 / 5 |
What is the closest relative of the elephants?
- Manatee
- Rock Hyrax
- Wolly mammoth
- Dugongs
The elephant’s closest living relative is the Rock Hyrax, also called a rock rabbit or a dassie. Like elephants, hyraxes also have tusks growing from their incisor teeth. Hyraxes also have flattened hoof-like nails like elephants do on the tips of their toes rather than the curved claws seen on other mammals.Next
