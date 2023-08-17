Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Elephants

5 / 5 | What is the closest relative of the elephants?

​The elephant’s closest living relative is the Rock Hyrax, also called a rock rabbit or a dassie. Like elephants, hyraxes also have tusks growing from their incisor teeth. Hyraxes also have flattened hoof-like nails like elephants do on the tips of their toes rather than the curved claws seen on other mammals.