Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Bioluminescence
This image from video provided by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute in April 2024 shows bioluminescence in the shaggy bamboo coral Isidella tentaculum filmed in the ocean by a remotely operated vehicle.
What kind of reaction causes bioluminescence?
- Physical reaction
- Chemical reaction
- Redox reaction
- Biological reaction
Bioluminescence is a form of chemiluminescence, which is the production of visible light by a chemical reaction in living organisms.
What are the two chemicals that must be present to create bioluminescence?
- Adenosine and triphosphate
- Proteinogenic amino acid and Sargaol
- Luciferin and luciferase
- Duron and acetone
Luciferin and luciferase are the two chemicals that must be present for an organism to luminesce.
What, according to scientists, are some of the reasons for this adaptation?
- To catch prey
- To escape predators
- To attract mates
- All of the above
Scientists do not yet understand the full purpose or function of this specialised adaptation or how it evolved. However, it can help animals locate food, defend against or warn predators, hide from predators, attract or detect prey, attract mates, and communicate.
What is counterillumination?
- Using light to blend in with the environment
- Using bioluminescence to attract prey
- Using light to distract the predator
- Harbouring bioluminescent bacteria in a symbiotic relationship
Some species of squid and deep sea fishes have photophores concentrated on the underside of their bodies. Scientists believe this helps to make the animals less visible to predators viewing them from below as the light blends in with the speckled, dim light from above. This form of camouflage is called counter-illumination.
What is the most uncommon colour emitted by bioluminescent animals?
Bioluminescence is most commonly blue-green, probably because the short wavelengths of blue and green light travel longer distance in the sea. Other animals emit red light. More unusual is the glowing yellow fluid that the gossamer worm releases.