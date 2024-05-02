Sci-Five | The Hindu Science: On Bees
1 / 5 | Can all species of bees die after stinging?
- Yes
- No
- Not all the time
- Only the female bees die
Only eight out of almost 21,000 bee species in the world die when they sting.Next
2 / 5 | What is a stinger?
- A tube for laying eggs modified to be a stinger
- A hardened cuticle
- Keratin
- Strong cartilaginous material
A stinger, at least in most bees, wasps and ants, is actually a tube for laying eggs (ovipositor) that has also been adapted for violent defence.Next
3 / 5 | What other defence mechanisms do bees use to protect their honey and nests?
- Spraying venom
- Making honey
- Flying in a swarm
- Biting
Stingless bees can still defend their nests, when offended, by biting.Next
4 / 5 | What are male bees called?
- A ram
- A gobbler
- A drone
- A gander
A drone is a male bee. Unlike the female worker bee, a drone has no stinger. He does not gather nectar or pollen and cannot feed without assistance from worker bees.Next
5 / 5 | Bees have a unique way of communicating. What is it?
- A waggle dance
- Humming from their wings
- Using clicks made from pincers
- Spinning around the nest
Honeybees have a dance move called the ‘waggle dance’. It’s not actually a dance move at all, but rather a clever way of communicating between themselves to tell their nestmates where to go to find the best source of food.Next
