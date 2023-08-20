HamberMenu
Russia’s Luna-25 probe crashes on the Moon: Roscosmos

According to preliminary findings, the lander “has ceased to exist following a collision with the Moon’s surface”

August 20, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST

Agencies
A picture taken from the camera of the lunar landing spacecraft Luna-25 during its flight to the moon shows the mission emblem and the bucket of the lunar manipulator complex, on August 15, 2023. Roscosmos/Handout via Reuters

 The Luna-25 probe, Russia’s first Moon mission in almost 50 years, has crashed on the Moon after an incident during pre-landing manoeuvres, Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Sunday.

Communication with Luna-25 was lost at 2:57 pm (1157 GMT) on Saturday, Roscosmos said in a statement. According to preliminary findings, the lander “has ceased to exist following a collision with the Moon’s surface”.

An "abnormal situation" had occurred on August 20 as it was preparing to transfer to its pre-landing orbit.

"During the operation, an abnormal situation occurred on board the automatic station, which did not allow the manoeuvre to be performed with the specified parameters," Roscosmos had said in a short statement.

Failure for the prestige mission underscores the decline of Russia’s space power since the glory days of Cold War competition when Moscow was the first to launch a satellite to orbit the Earth — Sputnik 1, in 1957 -— and Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first man to travel into space in 1961.

Russia has not attempted a moon mission since Luna-24 in 1976, when Leonid Brezhnev ruled the Kremlin. Luna-25 was supposed to execute a soft landing on the south pole of the moon on Aug. 21, according to Russian space officials.

Russia has been racing Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft which is scheduled to land on the moon’s south pole this week, and more broadly against China and the United States which both have advanced lunar ambitions.

