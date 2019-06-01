Rose-inspired novel device to collect, purify water

Scientists have taken inspiration from roses to develop a low-cost device for collecting and purifying water.

The team developed a new approach to solar steaming for water production that uses energy from sunlight to separate salt and other impurities from water through evaporation.

In a study published in Advanced Materials, they outline how an origami rose provided the inspiration for developing a new kind of solar-steaming system made from layered, black paper sheets shaped into petals.

Water finds its way to the petals where the polypyrrole material coating on the flower turns the water into steam. Impurities naturally separate when condensed in this way.