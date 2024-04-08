  1. March 2022: Intentional destruction of Russia’s Cosmos 1048 in an anti-satellite test adding 1408 fragments of debris
  2. July 2022: Break-up of the upper stage of Japanese H-2A while deploying GOSAT-2 satellite adding 52 fragments of debris
  3. November 2022: Accidental explosion of the upper stage of China’s Yunhai-3 adding 533 pieces of debris
  4. November 2022: Break up of the Japanese H-2A upper stage for the deployment of GCOM satellite adding 30 pieces of debris