PSLV rocket with X-Ray polarimeter and 10 other satellites lifts off from Sriharikota

January 01, 2024 09:40 am | Updated 09:51 am IST - Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh)

A PSLV rocket carrying a total of 11 satellites including ISRO's X-Ray polarimeter satellite (XPoSat), lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on January 1, 2024.

ISRO's maiden X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite, India’s first dedicated polarimetry mission to study various dynamics of bright astronomical X-ray sources in extreme conditions, would offer insights into celestial objects like black holes.

ISRO’s ever reliable Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) in its C58 mission, placed the primary X-Ray Polarimeter satellite XPoSat into a 650 Km Low Earth Orbit as intended after lifting off at the pre-fixed time of 9.10 a.m. from the first launch pad here.

As the 25-hour countdown concluded, the 44.4-metre tall rocket lifted off majestically with thunderous applause from spectators who had descended here in large numbers at this spaceport situated about 135 km east of Chennai.

The X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) is aimed to investigate the polarisation of intense X-ray sources in space.

The X-Ray polarisation serves as a crucial diagnostic tool for examining the radiation mechanism and geometry of celestial sources.

The primary payload of XPoSat is POLIX (Polarimeter Instrument in X-Rays) which is designed to measure polarimetry parameters by Raman Research Institute and XSPECT (X-ray Spectroscopy and Timing) built by the U R Rao Satellite Centre, Bengaluru. The Mission life is about five years.

(With PTI inputs)