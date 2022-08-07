ISRO SSLV-D1/EOS-02 mission launch live | SSLV mission takes off at 9:18 a.m.

ISRO’s maiden Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV)-D1/EOS-02 earth observation and student satellites lifted off from Sriharikota spaceport

Small Satellite Launch Vehicle mission ferrying an earth observation satellite and a student satellite to be launched by ISRO from the spaceport in Sriharikota on August 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The countdown for the launch of India’s maiden Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) carrying an earth observation satellite and a student satellite commenced at 2.26 a.m. on Sunday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

ISRO has embarked on a mission to place satellites that weigh up to 500 kg into the 500 km low earth orbit, as it aims for a bigger share of the demanding SSLV market.

“SSLV-D1/EOS-02 Mission: the countdown commenced at 02.26hrs,” ISRO said on its website on Sunday.

The objective of the SSLV is to place satellites EOS-02 and AzaadiSAT, into low earth orbit.

Sriharikota | 9:18 a.m.

ISRO’s maiden SSLV carrying earth observation and student satellite blasts off from Sriharikota

ISRO’s maiden small satellite launch vehicle (SSLV), carrying earth observation satellite EOS-02 and co-passenger students satellite AzaadiSAT lifted off from this spaceport on Sunday. The SSLV-D1/EOS-02 mission by the Indian space agency is aimed at garnering a larger pie in the small launch vehicles market, as it can place the satellites into Low Earth Orbit.

The SSLV can put payloads (mini, micro or nanosatellites) weighing upto 500 kg into the 500 km planar orbit, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

At the end of a seven and a half hour countdown, the 34 metre long SSLV soared majestically at 9.18 a.m. amid cloudy skies to place the satellites into the intended orbit. - PTI

Thiruvananthapuram

ISRO’s ‘baby rocket’ and its umbilical cord with Thiruvananthapuram

When the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) lifts off from Sriharikota on its maiden developmental flight, Thiruvananthapuram, where India’s space programme took off in the 1960s, will have much to cheer about.

AZAADISAT

What is AzaadiSAT?

AzaadiSAT is a 8U Cubesat weighing around 8 kg. It carries 75 different payloads each weighing around 50 grams and conducting femto-experiments. Girl students from rural regions across the country were provided guidance to build these payloads. The payloads are integrated by the student team of “Space Kidz India”.

ISRO

Launch scheduled at 9:18 a.m.

SRIHARIKOTA | 7.56 a.m.

Countdown to ISRO’s maiden SSLV-D1/EOS-02 mission begins

The lift-off of the rocket is scheduled for 9.18 a.m. from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) in Sriharikota, about 135 km from Chennai. About 13 minutes after launch, the rocket is expected to place the EOS-02 and AzaadiSAT into the intended orbit.

Unlike ISRO’s trusted workhorse — Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles (PSLV) — the SSLV can carry payloads weighing up to 500 kg and deploy satellites into a 500 km low earth orbit.

It uses solid fuel — hydroxyl terminated polubutadiene — to fire the first three stages which takes the payloads to the desired altitude. The fourth stage comprises liquid propulsion-based Velocity Trimming Module (VTM) to place the satellites into orbit.

The main payload on the 34-metre-tall rocket is the earth observation-02 satellite and co-passenger satellite AzaadiSAT, an 8-kg Cubesat designed by girl students from government schools across the country to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.