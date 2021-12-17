Small Satellite Launch Vehicle in final stages of development: Union Minister

ISRO signs agreements with 4 countries to launch satellites

The development of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) is in the final stages, and the first developmental flight is planned for the first quarter of 2022, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh informed Parliament.

The SSLV, which will have a payload capability of 500 kg to a 500-km planar orbit, is being developed with private participation, he said. The hardware and structures for the project, including solid motor cases, nozzle sub-systems, mandrels for the casting of solid motors, inter-stage structures, actuator motors and fixtures, will be realised from the private industry, he said.

The primary aim of the project is the development of a cost-effective launch vehicle with a high launch frequency and a quick turnaround capability to cater to the growing opportunities in the global launch services market for small satellites, he said. The government has sanctioned ₹169 crore for the project.

Mr. Singh said ISRO had signed six agreements with four countries for launching foreign satellites between 2021 and 2023. He said €132 million would be earned through the launch of these satellites. Since 1999, 342 satellites of 34 countries have been successfully launched on India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle on a commercial basis, he said. India has earned a foreign exchange revenue of $35 million and €10 million during 2019-21 through satellite launches.