Infosys Prize now only for researchers aged up to 40 years

ISF explained that it is steering the Infosys Prize in a new direction by transitioning from a mid-career prize to an early-career prize, with the objective of rewarding potential and recognising the promise of future achievement

Updated - May 15, 2024 02:02 pm IST

Published - May 15, 2024 01:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Infosys co-founders Narayana Murthy and S. Gopalakrishnan, and Pratima Murthy address mediapersons at Infosys Science Foundation, Jayanagar, Bengaluru on May 15, 2024.

Infosys co-founders Narayana Murthy and S. Gopalakrishnan, and Pratima Murthy address mediapersons at Infosys Science Foundation, Jayanagar, Bengaluru on May 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The Infosys Science Foundation (ISF) on May 15 announced certain changes in the Infosys Prize. The upper age limit for prize winners is being revised from 50 years to 40 years.

ISF explained that it is steering the Infosys Prize in a new direction by transitioning from a mid-career prize to an early-career prize, with the objective of rewarding potential and recognising the promise of future achievement. 

The fundamental objective of the Infosys Prize continues to be to recognise the best research that benefits humanity and creates role models for young scholars and aspiring scientists in India.

To further its objective of fostering collaboration and access, the ISF now requires all winners, who are based outside India at the time of winning the prize, to spend time at Indian institutes of their choice. 

Winners who are not based in India will be requested to spend 30 days (in a maximum of two trips) at a host institute in India, to build networks and spark conversations with research groups here. The foundation hopes that these early collaborations could transform into mutually beneficial long-term partnerships.

The categories that the Infosys Prize recognises would broadly stay the same. Economics, however, will now be a separate category in the Infosys Prize. Previously, it was awarded under the Social Sciences category.

From 2024, the six categories that the Infosys Prize will be awarded in are: Economics, Engineering & Computer Science, Humanities & Social Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences.

Kris Gopalakrishnan, President, Infosys Science Foundation, said, “Since its inception 15 years ago, ISF has recognised and awarded 92 brilliant minds across disciplines in a demanding global environment. This change in the direction of the Infosys Prize stems from our vision to create a generation of young academicians who are passionate about pursuing a career in scientific research and provide a longer runway for individuals to develop their work that would have the potential to benefit society at large. We believe that this redirection will help serve as a catalyst for future innovation and mobilise young individuals towards shaping a better tomorrow.”

bengaluru / science (general)

