February 15, 2024 04:35 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The GSLV-F14 carrying INSAT-3DS is scheduled for launch at 5.35 p.m. on February 17 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. “The launch is now scheduled at 17.35 Hrs. IST,” Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweeted on February 15.

The launch was earlier scheduled at 5.30 p.m. from the second launchpad of the spaceport in Sriharikota.

The GSLV-F14 is the 16th flight of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV), and the 10th flight with the indigenous cryo stage. This is the seventh operational flight of GSLV with an indigenous cryogenic stage.

The GSLV-F14, with indigenous cryogenic stage, will place INSAT-3DS satellite in a geosynchronous transfer orbit.

According to ISRO, the INSAT-3DS satellite is a follow-on mission of the third generation meteorological satellite from geostationary orbit. The satellite is an exclusive mission designed for enhanced meteorological observations, monitoring of land and ocean surfaces for weather forecasting and disaster warning. INSAT-3DS Satellite will be augmenting meteorological services along with the presently operational INSAT-3D and INSAT-3DR in-orbit satellites.

The primary objectives of the mission are to monitor Earth’s surface, carry out oceanic observations and its environment in various spectral channels of meteorological importance, provide the vertical profile of various meteorological parameters of the atmosphere, provide the data collection and data dissemination capabilities from the data collection platforms, and provide satellite aided search and rescue services.

The launch can be watched live from 5 p.m. on its website, on its Facebook page, on YouTube, and on the DD national TV channel.