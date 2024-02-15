GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GSLV-F14 carrying INSAT-3DS satellite to lift off at 5.35 pm on February 17: ISRO

The GSLV-F14 is the 16th flight of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV), and the 10th flight with the indigenous cryo stage

February 15, 2024 04:35 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Preparations underway for the launch of ISRO’s GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS mission, at the Satish Dhawan Space Station, in Sriharikota.

Preparations underway for the launch of ISRO’s GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS mission, at the Satish Dhawan Space Station, in Sriharikota.

The GSLV-F14 carrying INSAT-3DS is scheduled for launch at 5.35 p.m. on February 17 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. “The launch is now scheduled at 17.35 Hrs. IST,” Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweeted on February 15.

The launch was earlier scheduled at 5.30 p.m. from the second launchpad of the spaceport in Sriharikota.

The GSLV-F14 is the 16th flight of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV), and the 10th flight with the indigenous cryo stage. This is the seventh operational flight of GSLV with an indigenous cryogenic stage.

The GSLV-F14, with indigenous cryogenic stage, will place INSAT-3DS satellite in a geosynchronous transfer orbit.

According to ISRO, the INSAT-3DS satellite is a follow-on mission of the third generation meteorological satellite from geostationary orbit. The satellite is an exclusive mission designed for enhanced meteorological observations, monitoring of land and ocean surfaces for weather forecasting and disaster warning. INSAT-3DS Satellite will be augmenting meteorological services along with the presently operational INSAT-3D and INSAT-3DR in-orbit satellites.

The primary objectives of the mission are to monitor Earth’s surface, carry out oceanic observations and its environment in various spectral channels of meteorological importance, provide the vertical profile of various meteorological parameters of the atmosphere, provide the data collection and data dissemination capabilities from the data collection platforms, and provide satellite aided search and rescue services.

The launch can be watched live from 5 p.m. on its website, on its Facebook page, on YouTube, and on the DD national TV channel.

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / space programme / ISRO / weather science

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.