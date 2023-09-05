Cartesian coordinates: a way to find your way

September 05, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST

A coordinate system is a set of numbers that allows you to specify the location of a point in some space. The Cartesian coordinates is one such system, which uses a set of three numbers to specify the distance of a point from three perpendicular planes. In general, this system uses N numbers if there are N perpendicular planes, including in higher dimensions.

Say you are looking for a city on Google Maps. You search for it and the app shows what it has found. The way the city is located on the map is with a latitude and a longitude. Similarly, on a plane, Cartesian coordinates use a pair of numbers – one on the x-axis, one on the y-axis – that can be used to locate a specific point on the plane. In three dimensions, the point’s location can be fixed by adding one more number, e.g. the floor of the building you are on.

The French philosopher and mathematician René Descartes created this system in the 17th century. His invention bridged the gap between algebra and geometry and created analytic geometry. The coordinates also have an array of applications in astronomy, engineering, and most other disciplines that involve geometry, including representing spatial data in computer graphics and computer-aided geometric design.