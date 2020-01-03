After space, India will now explore the deep sea, says Modi at Indian Science Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 3 said that scientists in the country will now focusing on deep sea exploration, after a successful space programme. Speaking at the Indian Science Congress in Bengaluru, he said, “Our successes in space exploration should now be mirrored in the new frontier of the deep sea. We need to explore, map and responsibly harness the vast oceanic resources of water, energy, food and minerals.”

The Prime Minister also congratulated scientists for helping improve India’s ranking in the Innovation Index. “Our programs have created more technology business incubators in the last five years than in the previous 50 years! I congratulate our scientists for these accomplishments. When we start the year 2020 with positivity and optimism of science and technology driven development, we take one more step in fulfilling our dream.”

Mr. Modi credited his government’s ‘Make in India’ scheme in bringing medical devices to the poor.

The theme for the Congress this year is ‘science and technology: rural development’ and to emphasise it, the function — which draws school students, college science students and young scholars in droves — will include a Farmer’s Science Congress, providing a platform for innovative farmers. The farmer’s congress will also discuss agrarian distress and strategies to mitigate and navigate the impact of climate change on agriculture, among other pressing issues.