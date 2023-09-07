Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On weird animals 

September 07, 2023 03:00 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST

Q: Which bird is known for having chicks with claws on their wings that they use to climb trees?

The Hoatzin is one of the weirdest Amazonian birds. As babies, the chicks have claws on their wings which they use to climb trees.

Shoebill

Hoatzin

Kākāpō

Blue-footed booby

A: B

Q: What unique ability does the tarsier possess for finding prey?

Tarsiers have the largest eyes in relation to the body size of any mammal. But with such huge eyes, they can’t move them like we can, instead swivelling their whole head 180° like an owl. This helps them silently look for prey.

Echolocation

Regrowing lost body parts

Sensing a prey through smell

Swiveling its whole head 180°

A: D

Q: What is the peculiar method that the jewel wasp uses to raise its larvae?

The bedazzling jewel wasp will happily take on creatures much larger than itself. After injecting the brains of their prey with a stupefying venom, they bury it alive and lay their eggs in the grave with the now-zombie prey. The larvae will then feed on the creature until they are fully grown.

The larvae are born as fully-grown insects

The larvae feed on nectar from flowers

The larvae consume the paralyzed prey

The larvae create cocoons from tree bark

A: C

Q: Thistledown velvet ant is a misleading name for the fuzzy little creatures living in the desert region of Southwest America. What is it actually?

Thistledown velvet ant is actually a type of wasp. Their flamboyant, fluffy exterior helps disguise these creatures as fallen creosote fruits, fooling would-be predators.

A wasp

A butterfly

A fruit fly

A hornet

A: A

Q: What are the tiny parts that make up a siphonophore colony called?

Each siphonophore is actually a colony of individual parts, called “zooids”, which are produced as the siphonophore grows and stays connected together. Some form rope-like chains that can grow longer than a whale.

Swarm

Siphonophore Hive

Zooida

Army

A: C