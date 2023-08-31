Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Radioactivity
1 / 5 | Who is credited with the discovery of Radioactivity?
- Michael Faraday
- Marie Curie
- Henri Becquerel
- Pierre Curie
The phenomenon of radioactivity was first reported in 1896 by Henri Becquerel for a uranium salt. In 1898, Marie Curie and her husband Pierre Curie discovered two other radioactive elements–radium and polonium.Next
2 / 5 | Which of the following particles is not commonly emitted during radioactive decay?
- Alpha particles
- Beta particles
- Gamma ray
- Protons
During radioactive decay, the radioactive element may emit positively charged alpha particles, negatively charged beta particles, gamma rays or X-rays.Next
3 / 5 | Which material is commonly used to shield against alpha particles?
- Paper
- Concrete
- Copper
- Mud
Alpha particles are the least penetrating type of radiation. Even the most energetic alpha particles can be stopped by a single sheet of paper.Next
4 / 5 | Which radioactive isotope is used in carbon dating to determine the age of ancient artefacts?
- Uranium-238
- Plutonium-239
- Carbon-14
- Radon-222
Radiocarbon dating, or carbon-14 dating, is a scientific method that can accurately determine the age of organic materials as old as approximately 60,000 years.Next
5 / 5 | Where did the world’s worst nuclear disaster take place?
- Fukushima
- Chernobyl
- Bhopal
- Cumbria
Chernobyl was the worst nuclear disaster in history, releasing more than 400 times as much radioactive material as the Hiroshima atomic bomb. An uncontrollable chain reaction inside the reactor caused a sharp increase in temperature that ultimately resulted in the fusion of the fuel rods, a steam explosion and a fire.Next
