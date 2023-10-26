Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Printing

1 / 5 | What was the earliest known form of printing in ancient China, which involved cutting calligraphic texts into wooden blocks? Typography

Xylography

Lithography

Engraving Around the 8th century, the Chinese had found a way of cutting calligraphic texts into wooden blocks that could be used to make prints also known as xylography. Next

2 / 5 | Which ancient text, dated to 868 CE, is considered the oldest dated complete printed book of block printing, found in Dunhuang, China? Gutenberg Bible

The Canterbury Tales

Diamond Sutra

Mesopotamian Seal The oldest dated complete printed book of block printing is the Diamond Sutra, found at Dunhuang in China, which bears the date of 11 May 868 CE. Next

3 / 5 | Who is credited with inventing the movable type printing press in Europe? Aloys Senefelder

Johannes Gutenberg

Geoffrey Chaucer

William Caxton In Europe, Johannes Gutenberg, a goldsmith from Mainz, Germany, was the first to print with moveable type. Next

4 / 5 | In which century did the printing press come to Britain, thanks to William Caxton? 1400s

1500s

1600s

1700s The printing press came to Britain in 1476 when William Caxton printed Geoffrey Chaucer’s The Canterbury Tales. Next

5 / 5 | Which printing method, invented by Aloys Senefelder, allowed for the reproduction of handwriting and drawings directly on a smooth stone surface? Typography

Xylography

Engraving

Lithography Lithography, invented by Aloys Senefelder in the 1790s, offered an alternative printing method. He devised techniques for writing on a surface (originally a very smooth stone) using a tool that was slightly waxy or greasy. Next