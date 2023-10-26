HamberMenu
Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Printing
Premium

This week’s Sci-Five Hindu science quiz is on printing technologies.

October 26, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST

Arkatapa Basu
Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Printing
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | What was the earliest known form of printing in ancient China, which involved cutting calligraphic texts into wooden blocks?
  • Typography  
  • Xylography  
  • Lithography  
  • Engraving 
Next
