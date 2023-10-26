Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Printing
1 / 5 | What was the earliest known form of printing in ancient China, which involved cutting calligraphic texts into wooden blocks?
- Typography
- Xylography
- Lithography
- Engraving
Around the 8th century, the Chinese had found a way of cutting calligraphic texts into wooden blocks that could be used to make prints also known as xylography.Next
2 / 5 | Which ancient text, dated to 868 CE, is considered the oldest dated complete printed book of block printing, found in Dunhuang, China?
- Gutenberg Bible
- The Canterbury Tales
- Diamond Sutra
- Mesopotamian Seal
The oldest dated complete printed book of block printing is the Diamond Sutra, found at Dunhuang in China, which bears the date of 11 May 868 CE.Next
3 / 5 | Who is credited with inventing the movable type printing press in Europe?
- Aloys Senefelder
- Johannes Gutenberg
- Geoffrey Chaucer
- William Caxton
In Europe, Johannes Gutenberg, a goldsmith from Mainz, Germany, was the first to print with moveable type.Next
4 / 5 | In which century did the printing press come to Britain, thanks to William Caxton?
- 1400s
- 1500s
- 1600s
- 1700s
The printing press came to Britain in 1476 when William Caxton printed Geoffrey Chaucer’s The Canterbury Tales.Next
5 / 5 | Which printing method, invented by Aloys Senefelder, allowed for the reproduction of handwriting and drawings directly on a smooth stone surface?
- Typography
- Xylography
- Engraving
- Lithography
Lithography, invented by Aloys Senefelder in the 1790s, offered an alternative printing method. He devised techniques for writing on a surface (originally a very smooth stone) using a tool that was slightly waxy or greasy.Next
YOUR SCORE
- Copy link
- Telegram
0/5RETAKE THE QUIZ
COMMents
SHARE
- Copy link
- Telegram
COMMents
SHARE