Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Domesticating Animals
Premium

This week’s Sci-Five science quiz is on domestication of animals.

September 28, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Arkatapa Basu

Q: When did chickens first get domesticated?

Domestication probably occurred 7,000-10,000 years ago in Southeast Asia and Oceana. Distribution of Chickens occurred rapidly and was widespread because of their ability to provide meat and eggs without being competitive for human food sources.

4,000 years ago

7,000-10,000 years ago

15,000-12,000 years ago

16,000 years ago

A: 2

Q: Where did the domestication of the dog likely first occur?

Scientists suggest that dogs were domesticated from a wolf population somewhere in Siberia or western Beringia during the late Pleistocene, and before crossing into the Americas.

Asia

North America

Australia

Oceania

A: 1

Q: The process of selective breeding has led to the creation of many specialized breeds of domesticated animals. What is the term for this controlled mating to produce specific traits?

Artificial selection is the identification by humans of desirable traits in plants and animals, and the steps taken to enhance and perpetuate those traits in future generations.

Genetic engineering

Hybridization

Inbreeding

Artificial selection

A: 4

Q: In what region did the cultivation of rice and the domestication of water buffalo play a significant role in ancient agriculture?

The current scientific consensus, based on archaeological and linguistic evidence, is that rice was first domesticated in the Yangtze River basin in China.

South America

North America

Southeast Asia

Europe

A: 3

Q: This animal is called the “ship of the desert” due to its historical role in transportation and trade. Which animal is this?

Often called “ships of the desert”, camels have long been valued as pack or saddle animals. The Arabian camel was domesticated about around 3,000 years ago.

Camels

Donkeys

Horses

Cows

A: 1

