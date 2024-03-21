Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Colours
1 / 5 | The colour white comprises how many colours?
- 7
- 1
- 2
- 5
In physics, there is no such colour as white. Rather it is a mixture of all the seven colours namely violet, indigo, blue, green, yellow, orange, and red.Next
2 / 5 | How many colours can humans see?
- 7
- 50
- 10 million
- 10,000
Most people can see about 10 million colours, including 1000 levels of light-dark, 100 levels of yellow-blue, and another 100 levels of red-green.Next
3 / 5 | What is the phobia of colour called?
- Glossophobia
- Anemophobia
- Lockiophobia
- Chromophobia
The condition chromophobia means a fear or aversion to certain colours. Sufferers can find certain colours upsetting, with erythrophobia, a fear of red, the most common form of the condition, or porphyrophobia, the fear of purple.Next
4 / 5 | Mars gets its red colour from this substance. Name this substance.
- Bromide
- Iron oxide
- Copper
- Barium
Mars’ surface is covered in iron oxide, the same substance that makes human blood red.Next
5 / 5 | What is the meaning of eigengrau?
- The colour of pomegranate juice
- The colour of ivory
- The gray-ish colour we see after closing our eyes
- The dark purplish-red colour of a flower found in South America
If you’ve ever taken the time to think about it, you’ve probably discovered that when you close your eyes, you do not immediately see pitch black. The human eye must transition from light to complete darkness, and the “gray area” you see at such times has a name: eigengrau.Next
