September 21, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Q: Which organism was the first mammal to be successfully cloned?

Dolly was a female Finn-Dorset sheep and the first mammal that was cloned from an adult somatic cell.

Sheep

Cat

Dog

Mouse

A: 1

Q: Which process was used to clone Dolly the sheep?

Dolly was cloned using a process called Somatic cell nuclear transfer. The process involved transplanting nuclei from adult cells into oocytes or blastocysts and allowing them to grow and differentiate, producing pluripotent cells.

Somatic cell Mitochondrial transfer

Somatic cell Cytoplasmic transfer

Somatic cell nuclear transfer

Somatic cell ribosome transfer

A: 3

Q: When was the first cloned puppy ‘born’?

Snuppy ‘born’ on April 24, 2005, was an Afghan hound, the first dog clone. The puppy was created using a cell from an ear from an adult Afghan hound and involved 123 surrogate mothers.

April 24, 2015

March 6, 2020

May 15, 2001

April 24, 2005

A: 4

Q: What is a common source of donor cells in therapeutic cloning experiments?

Therapeutic cloning involves creating a cloned embryo for the sole purpose of producing embryonic stem cells with the same DNA as the donor cell. The richest source of embryonic stem cells is tissue formed during the first five days after a fertilised egg has started to divide. At this stage of development, the clump of cells are called the blastocyst.

Blastocyst

Epithelial cells

Astrocytes

Osteocytes

A: 1

Q: Who coined the term ‘clone’?

In 1903, plant physiologist Herbert J. Webber coined the term “clone,” from the Greek klon, to refer to the technique of propagating new plants using cuttings, bulbs or buds.

Ernst Haeckel

Herbert J. Webber

Ian Wilmut

Sir Julian Huxley

A: 2