How many steps a day can help reduce the risk of premature death?
October 28, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The idea that you should take 10,000 steps a day originated in Japan in the 1960s, but had no scientific basis. Researchers have now shown that, if we focus on the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, most of the benefits are seen at around 7,000 steps.

An international study (Journal of the American College of Cardiology) led by the University of Granada has provided the first scientific proof that 8,000 steps are needed to take per day to significantly reduce the risk of premature death. Given the average length of a human stride (76 cm for men and 67 cm for women), taking 8,000 steps is equivalent to walking approximately 6.4 kilometres a day.

Researchers have also shown that the pace at which we walk has additional benefits, and that it is better to walk fast than slow. With regard to the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, most of the benefits are seen at around 7,000 steps.

The study has for the first time shown that the more steps one takes, the better, and that there is no excessive number of steps that has been proven to be harmful to health.

