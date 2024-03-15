Why governments are seeing red with Rhodamine B

March 15, 2024 02:43 pm | Updated 02:43 pm IST

On February 17, Tamil Nadu banned the sale of cotton candy or candy floss after analysis confirmed the presence of Rhodamine-B, an industrial dye, in samples lifted from stalls in Chennai. Since then, the Karnataka Government has banned the use of harmful colouring agents in cotton candy and “Gobi Manchurian”, while Andhra Pradesh has begun lifting samples for analysis.

Rhodamine-B is a textile dye, and its use in food has a huge impact on health. Meenakshi Bajaj, dietician, Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, explains: “Rhodamine-B is a fluorescent dye used in cosmetics, textile and leather industries. It gives you brilliant pinks, greens and blues. Unfortunately, it is used as a food colouring agent not only in cotton candy but also in the preparation of sweets, various manchurian items and pakodas and in the preparation of sauces for Chinese food.”

“The problem has existed for many years,” Prasad Eswaran, senior consultant, Medical Oncology, Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, Chennai, said. “Rhodamine-B has been routinely used in many coloured foods such as cotton candy to make it look appealing and attractive to young persons and children. Fortunately, the government has woken up to a longstanding request from the medical fraternity. When taken in small quantities for many years, it can cause a lot of health problems including cancers,” he added.

Long-term consumption can cause allergies that can manifest in the form of irritation of the lip, tongue as well as eyes and also cause upper respiratory allergies, Ms. Meenakshi said. “Studies have shown that Rhodamine-B can cause cell death. In long-term use, it can damage the cerebellum tissue and brainstem. There is recent evidence that it damages the kidney, liver and increases the risk of stomach tumour. It is not a food colour but is toxic to the human body and is a carcinogen.”

Dr. Eswaran said, “While health issues such as gastric burning sensation, irritation and acidity can be managed with medicines and lifestyle modification, Rhodamine B can cause cancer too.”

FSSAI has approved certain food colours and flavors as safe for consumption. These include: Caramel, Riboflavin (Lactoflavin), Saffron, Annatto, Curcumin (Turmeric), Carotene and carotenoids, including Beta-carotene, red colour from Ponceau 4R, Carmoisine, and Erythrosine, yellow colour (Tartrazine and Sunset Yellow FCF), blue colour (Indigo Carmine and Brilliant Blue FCF) and green colour (Fast Green FCF).

