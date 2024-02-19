After Tamil Nadu bans sale of cotton candy, A.P. government directs officials to send samples for testing

February 19, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The ban on the sale of cotton candy (‘Peechu Mithai’) in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry imposed last week has set alarm bells ringing in Andhra Pradesh, too, where the government has instructed officials in all the districts to collect samples and send them for testing.

Tamil Nadu imposed a ban after the industrial dye Rhodamine-B was found in the cotton candy samples they tested.

Speaking to The Hindu, Health and State Food Safety Commissioner J. Nivas said the samples will be sent for testing this week, and based on the test results, a decision on its ban will be made.

“Cotton candies are made using synthetic, non-permitted colours, which may be carcinogenic. All the industrial dyes, such as Rhodamine-B and metanil yellow, are dangerous to health. But they are continued to be used in sweets and other dishes, though their usage has reduced with the increased awareness about its ill effects,” Mr Nivas said.

He said the whole process of sample collection and testing may take about a month. A few sellers have already temporarily stopped the sale after the news of the ban on the product in the neighbouring States broke out, he pointed out.

“Even those cotton candies that do not have any artificial colour added to them are unsafe to consume. It is made in unhygienic conditions. Sometimes, the iron filings from the machine may get mixed with the sugar during the process,” he said, adding that at present, they have restricted its sale during festivals and fairs, where huge public gatherings and footfall are expected.

Increased surveillance

Mr. Nivas said the department had increased surveillance on jaggery, spices, Guntur chillies, and milk products in the recent past. Samples have been collected from across the State and sent for testing, he said, adding that the reports would be out in a month.

Striking a note of caution, Mr. Nivas said parents should not let their children eat from stalls outside schools where, many a time, products past their expiry dates are sold.