March 11, 2024 04:04 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka Government has banned the use of harmful colouring agents in cotton candy and Gobi Manchurian, and warned of severe action against offenders.

“We have decided to ban the use of Rodamine B, the colouring agent used in cotton candy. As per the existing law, Rodamine B is already banned. There is no ban on sale of white cotton candy,” Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao told mediapersons in Bengaluru on March 11.

The ban comes into effect immediately with a notification issued by the Commissioner of Food Safety on March 11.

The Public Health Department had collected samples of coloured cotton candy and Gobi Manchurian. Laboratory tests revealed the use of harmful colouring agents.

Of the 25 samples of cotton candy, 15 contained Sunset Yellow, Tartrazine and Rodamine B. Of the 171 samples of Gobi Manchurian, 107 were found to contain Tartrazine, Sunset Yellow and Carmoisine.

The findings of a survey, conducted from February 12, reveal that the samples with artificial colouring agents were unsafe for consumption as per The Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and The Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011.

With respect to the use of Tartrazine in Gobi Manchurian, the Minister said that though Tartrazine is an approved artificial food colour, there are restrictions on its usage. “There are a list of food items in which it can used, and the quantum to be used is also prescribed. This is for packed food items. However, Tartrazine cannot be used for a freshly prepared food item,” Mr. Rao explained.

Violators face a fine of upto ₹10 lakh, cancelling of licence, and prison terms ranging from seven years to life imprisonment under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Act.

“Some colouring agents are allowed in the packaging industry. Law has a detailed list of chemicals to be used, and banned items. We are not doing anything new. We are applying the law based on the findings of research. Many colouring agents have been found to be carcinogenic.”

In future, he said, action will be taken against those using banned chemicals in other food products too. He pointed out at the possible use of colouring agents in kebabs to entice customers.

While the government will try to create awareness among people about food products having harmful substances, the Minister urged people to be careful about what they consume.